Several Saints Make NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

The NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 2010 NFL All-Decade Team, and several members of the New Orleans Saints made the cut.

However, Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns, is not one of them.

Brees was also snubbed of the "NFL's Top 100 Greatest Players" list released last December.

The two quarterbacks who made the 2010 All-Decade Team are Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously of the Patriots) QB Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan made the All-Decade team, as did former Saints guard Jahri Evans, who spent the majority of his career with the Saints and was a 4-time NFL First-Team AP All-Pro.

Running back/return man Darren Sproles made the team at two spots, both the FLEX position and as a punt returner.

Sproles spent three seasons of the 2010s decade with the Saints (2011-13), breaking the NFL single-season record for all-purpose yards with 2,696 in his first year with New Orleans.

The team was voted on by the Pro Football Hall of Fame 48 member selection committee.

Here's a rundown of the 55-member NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

OFFENSE

DEFENSE

Wide Receiver

Antonio Brown

End

Calais Campbell

Wide Receiver

Larry Fitzgerald

End

Cameron Jordan

Wide Receiver

Calvin Johnson

End

Julius Peppers

Wide Receiver

Julio Jones

End

*J.J. Watt

Tight End

Rob Gronkowski

Tackle

Geno Atkins

Tight End

Travis Kelce

Tackle

Fletcher Cox

Tackle

Jason Peters

Tackle

*Aaron Donald

Tackle

Tyron Smith

Tackle

Ndamukong Suh

Tackle

Joe Staley

Linebacker

Chandler Jones

Tackle

*Joe Thomas

Linebacker

Luke Kuechly

Guard

Jahri Evans

Linebacker

Khalil Mack

Guard

Logan Mankins

Linebacker

*Von Miller

Guard

Zack Martin

Linebacker

Bobby Wagner

Guard

*Marshal Yanda

Linebacker

Patrick Willis

Center

Alex Mack

Cornerback

Patrick Peterson

Center

Maurkice Pouncey

Cornerback

Darrelle Revis

Quarterback

*Tom Brady

Cornerback

Richard Sherman

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers

Safety

Eric Berry

Running Back

Frank Gore

Safety

Earl Thomas

Running Back

Marshawn Lynch

Safety

Eric Weddle

Running Back

LeSean McCoy

Defensive Back

Chris Harris

Running Back

*Adrian Peterson

Defensive Back

Tyrann Mathieu

Flex

Darren Sproles

SPECIALISTS

Punter

Johnny Hekker

Punter

Shane Lechler

Kicker

Stephen Gostkowski

Kicker

*Justin Tucker

Punt Returner

Tyreek Hill

Punt Returner

Darren Sproles

Kick Returner

Devin Hester

Kick Returner

Cordarrelle Patterson

Coach

Bill Belichick

Coach

Pete Carroll

(* = unanimous selection)

 

