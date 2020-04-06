Several Saints Make NFL 2010s All-Decade Team
The NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 2010 NFL All-Decade Team, and several members of the New Orleans Saints made the cut.
However, Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns, is not one of them.
Brees was also snubbed of the "NFL's Top 100 Greatest Players" list released last December.
The two quarterbacks who made the 2010 All-Decade Team are Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously of the Patriots) QB Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.
New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan made the All-Decade team, as did former Saints guard Jahri Evans, who spent the majority of his career with the Saints and was a 4-time NFL First-Team AP All-Pro.
Running back/return man Darren Sproles made the team at two spots, both the FLEX position and as a punt returner.
Sproles spent three seasons of the 2010s decade with the Saints (2011-13), breaking the NFL single-season record for all-purpose yards with 2,696 in his first year with New Orleans.
The team was voted on by the Pro Football Hall of Fame 48 member selection committee.
Here's a rundown of the 55-member NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
OFFENSE
DEFENSE
Wide Receiver
Antonio Brown
End
Calais Campbell
Wide Receiver
Larry Fitzgerald
End
Cameron Jordan
Wide Receiver
Calvin Johnson
End
Julius Peppers
Wide Receiver
Julio Jones
End
*J.J. Watt
Tight End
Rob Gronkowski
Tackle
Geno Atkins
Tight End
Travis Kelce
Tackle
Fletcher Cox
Tackle
Jason Peters
Tackle
*Aaron Donald
Tackle
Tyron Smith
Tackle
Ndamukong Suh
Tackle
Joe Staley
Linebacker
Chandler Jones
Tackle
*Joe Thomas
Linebacker
Luke Kuechly
Guard
Jahri Evans
Linebacker
Khalil Mack
Guard
Logan Mankins
Linebacker
*Von Miller
Guard
Zack Martin
Linebacker
Bobby Wagner
Guard
*Marshal Yanda
Linebacker
Patrick Willis
Center
Alex Mack
Cornerback
Patrick Peterson
Center
Maurkice Pouncey
Cornerback
Darrelle Revis
Quarterback
*Tom Brady
Cornerback
Richard Sherman
Quarterback
Aaron Rodgers
Safety
Eric Berry
Running Back
Frank Gore
Safety
Earl Thomas
Running Back
Marshawn Lynch
Safety
Eric Weddle
Running Back
LeSean McCoy
Defensive Back
Chris Harris
Running Back
*Adrian Peterson
Defensive Back
Tyrann Mathieu
Flex
Darren Sproles
SPECIALISTS
Punter
Johnny Hekker
Punter
Shane Lechler
Kicker
Stephen Gostkowski
Kicker
*Justin Tucker
Punt Returner
Tyreek Hill
Punt Returner
Darren Sproles
Kick Returner
Devin Hester
Kick Returner
Cordarrelle Patterson
Coach
Bill Belichick
Coach
Pete Carroll
(* = unanimous selection)