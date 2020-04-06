Several Saints Make NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

The NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 2010 NFL All-Decade Team, and several members of the New Orleans Saints made the cut.

However, Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns, is not one of them.

Brees was also snubbed of the "NFL's Top 100 Greatest Players" list released last December.

The two quarterbacks who made the 2010 All-Decade Team are Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously of the Patriots) QB Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan made the All-Decade team, as did former Saints guard Jahri Evans, who spent the majority of his career with the Saints and was a 4-time NFL First-Team AP All-Pro.

Running back/return man Darren Sproles made the team at two spots, both the FLEX position and as a punt returner.

Sproles spent three seasons of the 2010s decade with the Saints (2011-13), breaking the NFL single-season record for all-purpose yards with 2,696 in his first year with New Orleans.

The team was voted on by the Pro Football Hall of Fame 48 member selection committee.

Here's a rundown of the 55-member NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

OFFENSE DEFENSE Wide Receiver Antonio Brown End Calais Campbell Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald End Cameron Jordan Wide Receiver Calvin Johnson End Julius Peppers Wide Receiver Julio Jones End *J.J. Watt Tight End Rob Gronkowski Tackle Geno Atkins Tight End Travis Kelce Tackle Fletcher Cox Tackle Jason Peters Tackle *Aaron Donald Tackle Tyron Smith Tackle Ndamukong Suh Tackle Joe Staley Linebacker Chandler Jones Tackle *Joe Thomas Linebacker Luke Kuechly Guard Jahri Evans Linebacker Khalil Mack Guard Logan Mankins Linebacker *Von Miller Guard Zack Martin Linebacker Bobby Wagner Guard *Marshal Yanda Linebacker Patrick Willis Center Alex Mack Cornerback Patrick Peterson Center Maurkice Pouncey Cornerback Darrelle Revis Quarterback *Tom Brady Cornerback Richard Sherman Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Safety Eric Berry Running Back Frank Gore Safety Earl Thomas Running Back Marshawn Lynch Safety Eric Weddle Running Back LeSean McCoy Defensive Back Chris Harris Running Back *Adrian Peterson Defensive Back Tyrann Mathieu Flex Darren Sproles

SPECIALISTS Punter Johnny Hekker Punter Shane Lechler Kicker Stephen Gostkowski Kicker *Justin Tucker Punt Returner Tyreek Hill Punt Returner Darren Sproles Kick Returner Devin Hester Kick Returner Cordarrelle Patterson Coach Bill Belichick Coach Pete Carroll

(* = unanimous selection)