Several Pelicans at Center of NBA Trade Rumors

Off to a disappointing 5-10 start, a number of New Orleans Pelicans are at the center of NBA trade rumors, and according to reports, the team is open to trading them.

NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported yesterday New Orleans is open to trade considerations for young point guard Lonzo Ball and veteran shooting guard JJ Redick.

Both players are in the final year of their contracts. Next offseason, Ball, 23, will be a restricted free agent coming off his rookie deal, while Redick, 36, will enter free agency for the 5th time in his 15 year career.

Ball's offensive fit under Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy has not been smooth. His strengths may be better suited for a different team, and any franchise willing to trade for him would likely want to sign him next offseason to be a part of their future.

Redick's value on the trade market would be among contending teams who need more shooting and a veteran presence in their quest to win the NBA Championship.

Charania also reported the Pelicans and Golden State Warriors talked about a possible trade for 25-year-old forward/guard Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre Jr., 25, is in the final year of a two-year contract in Golden State, and become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

He was born in New Orleans, before moving to Texas with his family when he was 9 years old due to Hurricane Katrina.

ESPN NBA/Pelicans reporter Andrew Lopez joined me this morning to discuss the state of the Pelicans, what comes next, Lonzo Ball's value around the league and more.

