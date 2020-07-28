Seven Things Brides Should Take Into Consideration When Planning A South Louisiana Wedding

Your wedding day should be perfect and the only way to make that happen is by planning ahead and by planning accordingly.

I have been fortunate to DJ weddings for the last 20 years and I have seen what it takes to have the perfect wedding/reception. Am I a wedding expert? No, but I have seen first hand how smooth things can go when brides take everything into consideration.

Sure, you've got to have the perfect menu and cake design for your wedding reception, but there are so many more things to consider.

In addition to being part of so many couple's "Big Day" I have had many brides tell me what made their day so special and I've had many brides tell what they'd like to do over if they could.

So, I have come up with seven things brides should take into consideration when planning a wedding in South Louisiana.

I hope this helps someone out there that is in the midst of planning her wedding day.