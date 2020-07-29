Seven Saints Crack the NFL’s Top 100 for 2020

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The National Football League announced their complete list of the top 100 players heading into 2020 on Wednesday and the New Orleans Saints are very well represented.

In total, the Saints sport seven players within the top 100 and a good mix of offensive and defensive players.

Number 82: Right Tackle, Ryan Ramczyk

Number 76: Cornerback, Marshon Lattimore

Number 67: Linebacker, Demario Davis

Number 42: Running Back, Alvin Kamara

Number 23: Defensive End: Cameron Jordan

Number 12: Quarterback, Drew Brees

Number 5: Wide Reciever, Michael Thomas

A very solid list of Saints among the top 100 in the NFL.

I would have liked to have seen Ryan Ramczyk higher on this list as being one of, if not the best tackle in the game of football right now, he deserved to be higher.

Also, Demario Davis after a career year I just don't think he's got the name recognition yet as an elite linebacker. However, if he's able to replicate the year he had last season with another one this season he should fly up this list and be ranked higher.

There was a little bit of a surprise for me that Alvin Kamara was ranked higher than Davis and Ramczyk based on the season he had in 2019 which was injury-plagued and the worst of his young career. The big question next with Kamara is whether or not the Saints will re-sign him...

