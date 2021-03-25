Sen. John Kennedy Introduces Resolution to Honor Drew Brees

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy is hoping to get Drew Brees an official congratulations on Capitol Hill.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback was the subject of a resolution put forth by Kennedy this week, which calls for Congress to officially congratulate Brees for his achievements during his amazing 20-year NFL career.

"Drew Brees is forever a Saint and a Louisiana hero," Kennedy said in a news release. "His refusal to be beaten on and off the field has inspired a city and state through tough times. On the 20th anniversary of Brees' success as an NFL quarterback, I join countless Louisianians in honoring this Super Bowl champion."

The resolution states Brees' achievements:

Winning New Orleans' first and only title in Super Bowl XLIV, where the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17

Being named Super Bowl MVP in 2010

Restoring "Louisiana's spirit" and marking a return to "letting the good times roll following the devastation from Hurricane Katrina"

Holding the NFL records for career passing yards at 80,358 and career completions at 7,142

For bringing "great pride and honor to the City of New Orleans, loyal fans of the New Orleans Saints, and the entire State of Louisiana."

The resolution also recognizes Brees' wife, Brittany, along with their four kids, Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen, who Brees will now "be able to spend more time with."

Of course, Brees announced his retirement from the NFL on March 14, two months after the Saints ended their 2020 season with a loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It is widely known that Brees is joining NBC next football season as an analyst for Notre Dame football and will do in-studio work for Sunday Night Football broadcasts.