See Jameis Winston Dancing on Crutches in Locker Room Following Saints Win Over Bucs
Although New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston went down with a first quarter knee injury, that didn't stop him from celebrating the 36-27 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his teammates. Video from the post-game locker-room celebration shows Winston dancing on crutches while surrounding by Saints.
While Winston wasn't unable to complete the game due to his knee injury, victory sure does help make it feel a tiny bit better.
See the clip pulled from Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's Instagram page @ceedy.duce via @NolaHatPlug below.
Jameis Winston Injury
One would assume that seeing Winston dance like this could be a good sign for his knee injury, but preliminary reports are coming out that may point to bad news.
A report from @RapSheet is out on Twitter.
@Jaboowins has sent out a Tweet of his own following the reports of his major knee injury.
@BleacherReport has also Tweeted that is is an ACL injury.
More reactions to the clip from Twitter below.
WHO DAT!