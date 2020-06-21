See Inside Most Expensive Home Currently For Sale in Abbeville

See photos of the inside of the most expensive home currently for sale in Abbeville (we can dream, can't we?).

Featured on the real estate site Zillow, the home is situated on 7 acres of property along the Vermilion River on River Oaks Drive, just north of the Abbeville McDonald's.

This 3-story home contains over 7,000 square feet of living space (perfect if you don't like some family members - you'll rarely see them!), a 2-bedroom guest house, and a huge warehouse/toybox.

The main house is a 4-bedroom, 3 bath home with a library, game room, office, and pool. The asking price: $1,500,000 USD.

The home is listed at an even $1.5M. Let me know when you close on it, I'll head over with a bottle of wine and some wings for the grill.