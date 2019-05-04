Security Breach! Kentucky Derby Winner ‘Master Security’ Is Disqualified Moments After Race

New Orleans Saints fans watching the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby may have gotten emotional watching the aftermath of the race.

After the biggest non-call in NFL history likely kept them from playing in Super Bowl 53 because the call was not reviewable, Saints fans watched the sport of horse racing use its ability to review a race that ultimately altered the finish of the sport's biggest event on Saturday.

Maximum Security led the entire race, crossing the finish line as trainer Jason Servis and jockey Luis Saez celebrated.

With 9-2 odds, Maximum Security's victory wasn't a surprise, but it didn't take long for a post race surprise to unfold.

Jockey Flavien Prat of Country House originated a foul claim on Maximum Security, alleging Saez ducked out in the final turn, and as a result, forced a few horses to steady.

One of the horses alleged to have been steadied was Long Range Toddy. The colt's jockey Jon Court put forth an objection as well.

Rules allow horses to block other horses, but only if they are clear of them. War of Will’s head was by Long Range Toddy's flank. The rule is to protect the horses and riders so they don’t clip hooves and fall.

"I never put anybody in danger," Saez said.

Stewards reviewed every angle of the objection for roughly 20 minutes, before disqualifying Maximum Security as the winner, giving the Kentucky Derby 1st place finish to Country House.

It was the first DQ of a winner in Kentucky Derby history.

Country House, a heavy underdog entering the race, paid $132.40 to win, making it the second-highest payout in the Derby history.