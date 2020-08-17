SEC to Announce Football Schedule on Monday

Monday is going to be a big day for fans of the SEC.

The Southeastern Conference will announce its complete 2020 football schedule on Monday.

The schedule for Week 1 of the SEC football season will be announced live on the Paul Finebaum Show, which airs live on the SEC Network, at 2 p.m. (CST), while the complete schedule will be unveiled at 6 p.m. on SEC Now, also on the SEC Network.

Last week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced that they are postponing their respective fall football schedules, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, while the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 still plan on playing.

The SEC has elected play a conference-only season consisting of 10 games in 2020, with each team beginning play on September 26.