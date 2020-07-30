SEC Reportedly Going to Conference Only Football Schedule

Sports Illustrated is reporting that Athletic Directors from the member schools of the Southeastern Conference voted to move forward with a conference only football schedule this fall. In that report, it was noted that the member schools will add two more SEC opponents to their typical eight-game SEC slate.

This would mean schools would have a 10 game conference only season, assuming, of course, the plan is approved by the presidents of the member universities. The 14 presidents of those schools are scheduled to meet virtually later today to vote on the plan.

Based on this plan that would mean that the LSU Tigers would drop their scheduled games with UT San Antonio on September 5th, the University of Texas on September 12th, Rice on September 19th, and Nicholls State on October 3rd.

The current schedule calls for LSU to face Ole Miss, Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina, Auburn, and Texas A&M. Two more conference games would be added.

We did some snooping of what schools might be available to face the Tigers on the dates being vacated by non-conference opponents. We are making the assumption that conference games already scheduled would not be moved. They certainly could be but for these purposes here's who is available on each weekend the Tigers have a non-conference foe scheduled.

On September 5th the Tigers could face Missouri, Tennessee, or Vanderbilt as those schools have non-conference foes scheduled on that date. The University of Georgia might also be considered as they have a non-conference game scheduled for Monday, September 7th against Virginia.

On September 12th potential SEC opponents for LSU could be Georgia or Tennessee. On September 19th available SEC teams include Kentucky and Vanderbilt. On October 3rd there are no opponents available that aren't already included on the Tigers' current schedule.

