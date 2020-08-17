SEC Releases 2020 Football Schedule
College football in 2020 has been a rollercoaster, and the season hasn't begun. Will it?
While some conferences have canceled their season, or postponed until the spring, others have remained steadfast in attempting to play college football this year, including the Southeastern Conference (SEC), who will play a 10 game conference only season.
SEC preseason camps begin on Monday.
With the SEC football season kicking off in 40 days, the conference released its entire 2020 schedule today.
Here's a look at LSU's schedule, followed by every other SEC team.
LSU
September 26th, LSU vs Mississippi State
October 3rd, LSU at Vanderbilt
October 10th, LSU vs Missouri
October 17th, LSU at Florida
October 24th, LSU vs South Carolina
October 31st, LSU at Auburn
November 7th, BYE
November 14th, LSU vs Alabama
November 21st, LSU at Arkansas
November 28th, LSU at Texas A&M
December 5th, LSU vs Ole Miss
December 19th, SEC Championship
ALABAMA
Sept. 26: at Missouri
Oct. 3: vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 10: at Ole Miss
Oct. 17: vs. Georgia
Oct. 24: at Tennessee
Oct. 31: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 7: Bye
Nov. 14: at LSU
Nov. 21: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 28: vs. Auburn
Dec. 5: at Arkansas
ARKANSAS
Sept. 26: vs. Georgia
Oct. 3: at Mississippi State
Oct. 10: at Auburn
Oct. 17: vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 24: Bye
Oct. 31: at Texas A&M
Nov. 7: vs. Tennessee
Nov. 14: at Florida
Nov. 21: vs. LSU
Nov. 28: at Missouri
Dec. 5: vs. Alabama
AUBURN
Sept. 26: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 3: at Georgia
Oct. 10: vs. Arkansas
Oct. 17: at South Carolina
Oct. 24: at Ole Miss
Oct. 31: vs. LSU
Nov. 7: Bye
Nov. 14: at Mississippi State
Nov. 21: vs. Tennessee
Nov. 28: at Alabama
Dec. 5: vs. Texas
FLORIDA
Sept. 26: at Ole Miss
Oct. 3: vs. South Carolina
Oct. 10: at Texas A&M
Oct. 17: vs. LSU
Oct. 24: vs. Missouri
Oct. 31: Bye
Nov. 7: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Florida)
Nov. 14: vs. Arkansas
Nov. 21: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 28: vs. Kentucky
Dec. 5: at Tennessee
GEORGIA
Sept. 26: at Arkansas
Oct. 3: vs. Auburn
Oct. 10: vs. Tennessee
Oct. 17: at Alabama
Oct. 24: at Kentucky
Oct. 31: Bye
Nov. 7: vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
Nov. 14: at Missouri
Nov. 21: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 28: at South Carolina
Dec. 5: vs. Vanderbilt
KENTUCKY
Sept. 26: at Auburn
Oct. 3: vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 10: vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 17: at Tennessee
Oct. 24: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 31: at Missouri
Nov. 7: Bye
Nov. 14: vs. Vanderbilt
Nov. 21: at Alabama
Nov. 28: at Florida
Dec. 5: vs. South Carolina
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sept. 26: at LSU
Oct. 3: vs. Arkansas
Oct. 10: at Kentucky
Oct. 17: vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 24: Bye
Oct. 31: at Alabama
Nov. 7: vs. Vanderbilt
Nov. 14: vs. Auburn
Nov. 21: at Georgia
Nov. 28: at Ole Miss
Dec. 5: vs. Missouri
MISSOURI
Sept. 26: vs. Alabama
Oct. 3: at Tennessee
Oct. 10: at LSU
Oct. 17: vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 24: at Florida
Oct. 31: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 7: Bye
Nov. 14: vs. Georgia
Nov. 21: at South Carolina
Nov. 28: vs. Arkansas
Dec. 5: at Mississippi State
OLE MISS
Sept. 26: vs. Florida
Oct. 3: at Kentucky
Oct. 10: vs. Alabama
Oct. 17: at Arkansas
Oct. 24: vs. Auburn
Oct. 31: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 7: Bye
Nov. 14: vs. South Carolina
Nov. 21: at Texas A&M
Nov. 28: vs. Mississippi State
Dec. 5: at LSU
SOUTH CAROLINA
Sept. 26: vs. Tennessee
Oct. 3: at Florida
Oct. 10: at Vanderbilt
Oct. 17: vs. Auburn
Oct. 24: at LSU
Oct. 31: Bye
Nov. 7: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 14: at Ole Miss
Nov. 21: vs. Missouri
Nov. 28: vs. Georgia
Dec. 5: at Kentucky
TENNESSEE
Sept. 26: at South Carolina
Oct. 3: vs. Missouri
Oct. 10: at Georgia
Oct. 17: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 24: vs. Alabama
Oct. 31: Bye
Nov. 7: at Arkansas
Nov. 14: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 21: at Auburn
Nov. 28: at Vanderbilt
Dec. 5: vs. Florida
TEXAS A&M
Sept. 26: vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 3: at Alabama
Oct. 10: vs. Florida
Oct. 17: at Mississippi State
Oct. 24: Bye
Oct. 31: vs. Arkansas
Nov. 7: at South Carolina
Nov. 14: at Tennessee
Nov. 21: vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 28: vs. LSU
Dec. 5: at Auburn
VANDERBILT
Sept. 26: at Texas A&M
Oct. 3: vs. LSU
Oct. 10: vs. South Carolina
Oct. 17: at Missouri
Oct. 24: Bye
Oct. 31: vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 7: at Mississippi State
Nov. 14: at Kentucky
Nov. 21: vs. Florida
Nov. 28: vs. Tennessee
Dec. 5: at Georgia