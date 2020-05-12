SEC Network to Air Special Hour-Long Tribute to LSU’s 2019 Championship Season

The SEC Network will be airing an hour-long, behind-the-scenes special on LSU's perfect run to the 2019 national football championship.

The network announced on Monday that the special will air on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:30 pm on the SEC Network as well as on ESPN's digital platform.

The special will be called "One for the Ages" and it will take fans inside LSU's perfect 15-0 season with exclusive footage and interviews, including head coach Ed Orgeron and Heisman trophy winner and star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Game-by-game highlights, post-game interviews, and never before seen locker room and sideline videos will also highlight the special.

Of course, the Tigers set numerous College Football Playoff records in their 63-28 route over fourth-ranked Oklahoma and then captured the school's fourth national championship with a 42-25 win over second-ranked Clemson in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Many have called this the most dominant season in college football history.

In addition to the biggest team award, several players from the team scooped up some of the biggest individual awards for the 2019 college football season. The highlight is no doubt Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy.

Ja'Marr Chase won the Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver in the country, safety Grant Delpit won the Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back and Ed Orgeron was named the National Coach of the Year.

In April's draft, a record-tying 14 LSU Tiger football players were drafted in the seven-round NFL draft, further proving how talented this team was in relation to the all-time great teams.