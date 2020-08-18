SEC Issues Football Game Day Rules For Fans
The fact that we're even talking about football game days is an encouraging sign during a worldwide pandemic. Yesterday the SEC released their schedules for the 2020 football season, which included all the games for the LSU Tigers. And now they have come out with a few rules, regulations, and safety guidelines for what they hope is going to be a very safe and smooth game day experience for fans and players alike.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey tells WWL in New Orleans that these are just baseline rules, and that the 14 individual schools can also issue mandates of their own if they see fit. And Interim LSU President Tom Galligan told WRKF Radio Monday that LSU will "urge people who don't have tickets to the game to not come to campus" to tailgate.
Some of the highlights in the guidelines include:
- Masks must cover the face and the nose, and be worn by all fans who enter, exit, and move about the stadium. Stadium workers and athletic staff will be required to wear masks at all times
- Each university will be responsible for deciding whether tailgating will be allowed on school property, and that if so, it must be in accordance with state and local rules
- All sales and concession areas must have plexiglass barriers, and social distancing must be in effect for those standing in line.
- Self serve condiment carts and drink machines are prohibited. All condiments will be served in individual containers.
- LSU has already announced that all tickets will be digitally scanned