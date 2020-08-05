SEC Announces New Dates for Fall Football Camps

Usually, practice fields around SEC schools are already filled this time of year with athletes and coaches preparing for the upcoming season. But the coronavirus pandemic has created a shift in that timetable.

According to Southeastern Conference officials, member schools may begin their fall workouts on August 17th. The conference says there must be a five day acclimatization period before the serious hitting begins. That five day period would include two days of workouts in helmets only, then two days in shells, and on the fifth day teams may workout in pads.

The SEC has mandated that member schools may conduct up to 25 practices between August 17th and their season-opening games. Schools are limited to 20 hours of practice time per week.

Members schools like the LSU Tigers can begin strength and conditioning programs on August 7th. Players and coaches may also attend meetings and participate in walkthroughs during that time as well. However, the total amount of time allotted to those activities is 14 hours per week.

Last week the SEC announced that this year's football season would feature conference-only games. The first of those games are scheduled to be played on September 26th. In the case of LSU, the Tigers opponent on that date could still be the University of Mississippi. Although we are told that could be subject to change. Kickoff time for that game has yet to be determined.

