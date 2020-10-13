SEC Adjusts Kickoff Time for LSU vs Florida

LSU's (1-2) game in Gainesville this Saturday against Florida (2-1) will still kickoff in the afternoon, but a 30 minutes later than originally scheduled, the SEC announced today.

The rest of LSU's October games are set for afternoon kickoffs.

Following this week's game at Florida, LSU will host South Carolina a week later in Baton Rouge with a 3:00 scheduled kickoff.

On October 31st, LSU travels to Auburn for a 2:30 matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium.