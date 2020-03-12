SEC, AAC, Big 10, Big 12 and Others Announced Conference Basketball Tournament Cancellations

As the sports world comes to grips with the spread of the coronavirus, more conferences have announced cancellations of their conference tournaments.

The SEC, Big 12, Big 10 and AAC all made official announcements of the rest of their conference tournaments being canceled.

The following statement was released by the SEC:

"Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville."

Many conferences still in conference tournament play announced the games would be played without spectators, but as the virus spreads, tournaments are now being canceled altogether.

The Ivy League was the first to cancel their tournament, announcing earlier this week they would not play, and instead, send the regular-season champion to the NCAA Tournament.

At this rate, the NCAA Tournament is in question.

UPDATE: ACC, Southland, Sun Belt, A-10, Big Sky, C-USA, WAC has all canceled the remainder of their conference tournaments.