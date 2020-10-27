Sean Payton’s Latest Clap Back On Twitter To Thomas Trade Rumors is Perfect

As Pro Football Talk/NBC NFL Insider Mike Florio continues to churn out rumors regarding Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas' future, coach Sean Payton continues to one up him on Twitter.

Earlier this week, when Florio wrote, "Some in league circles believe that the Saints could be willing to move him", Payton responded on Twitter with, "Insiders on the Outside where they belong".

Sunday evening, Florio insisted there was an effort by "Thomas' camp" to make the Saints a trade offer for him.

Today, he's sticking with his report, but adding, no offer is likely to happen, and Payton responded with a GIF.

Back tracking?

Payton doesn't tweet a lot, but lately, when he does, it's fun.

Thomas hasn't not played since week 1, when he suffered a high ankle sprain late in garbage time.

Entering week 5, it appeared he might return, but was not active for the game against the Chargers. He punched teammate C.J. Gardner Johnson in practice, then was verbally insubordinate to the coaching staff, leading to his discipline.

Now, it's a hamstring injury keeping him off the field, after tweaking it in practice last week.

While the Saints offense was terrific in Sunday's win over Carolina, it has had stagnant moments this season, and a return of Thomas in the lineup would be a welcome boost.