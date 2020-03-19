Sean Payton Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the sports world hard, and now has hit the NFL, and specifically the state of Louisiana, in a major way.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for the virus.

Payton is the first known NFL figure to test positive for the virus.

The 56-year old Payton is set to enter his 14th season as the Saints’ head coach, an organization he has guided to 8 playoff appearances.

A Super Bowl-winning head coach back in 2009, Payton ranks fifth among active NFL head coaches, and 27th all-time, with 131 wins.

Get well soon coach!