Sean Payton Tells Saints Players No Virtual Offseason Program

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was the first known member of the current NFL community who tested positive for COVID-19.

Payton, who has recovered from the virus, made media rounds afterward in an effort to spread awareness about the dangers of the contagious coronavirus, which has effectively shut down sporting events across the United States.

ESPN NFL Nation reporter Dianna Russini reports Payton shut down the idea of a virtual offseason program for the team.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis confirmed Payton's comments in a conference call with the media yesterday.

NFL teams are permitted to have virtual meetings with players to go over playbooks, workouts, and other activities that would typically take place in person.

Payton doesn't seem concerned about it, choosing instead to focus on the well-being of players, and if the lockdown is lifted by mid-summer, show up to training camp in great shape.