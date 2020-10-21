Sean Payton Says Michael Thomas Discipline Is ‘Over’, Gives Update On His Injury

It's time to put that Michael Thomas drama behind us.

Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke to reporters on a conference call this morning—and while Sean usually doesn't entertain the hype or give away much information, he made it a point to let it be known that Michael Thomas' punishment is over and the team is moving on.

The Saints' star wideout was held out of the Week 5 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers after it was reported that he punched teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson after a brawl during practice. Thomas was set to return after missing three games with an ankle injury.

The extra game off wasn't all for naught because we managed to pull off the win and it seems like the extra healing time did Mike some good according to Sean Payton's update on his injury.

We'll see. I think he's feeling better. We really don't get into injuries or predictions, so you guys will be the first to know.

Thomas is primed for the New Orleans Saints matchup this Sunday against a Carolina team that has former Saints backup (and fan favorite), Teddy Bridgewater, under center at quarterback. The Saints will be looking to take care of their divisional opponent to stay in step with Tampa who recently took first place in the NFC South with a win on Sunday vs. the Packers that brought them to a 4-2 record on the season.

Brees seemingly found a rapport with new receiver Emmanuel Sanders out of necessity during Thomas' absence, so bringing Mike back may give Drew the weapons he needs to bring that familiar Saints offense that has been lacking so far this season.

Let's hope they find their rhythm with Thomas back in the fold and keep the past in the past.