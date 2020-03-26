Sean Payton Says He’s ‘Cleared’ After Testing Positive for the Coronavirus

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says that he was "cleared" on Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

Payton told WWL radio on Wednesday night that hasn't had a fever for eight or nine days. This is after he began feeling symptoms on March 15 and took his test the next day.

"I'm doing well. I was cleared yesterday," Payton said. "It's been quite a process. You spend a lot of time trying to learn as much as you can about it. We're certainly seeing it on the news 24/7.

"So I've been fortunate. You stay inside like everyone's doing, and you find ways to pass the time. We had a competition committee meeting the other day on teleconference. But I'm feeling a lot better. And unfortunately, my appetite didn't dissipate at all during that time. You know, you watch a lot of Netflix, then you go on to Twitter, and you see everyone else is watching the same shows."

In other Saints news, Payton revealed last night that Taysom Hill will serve as the Saints' backup quarterback behind Drew Brees.

“Taysom has earned this opportunity to be our [No.] 2,” Payton said on WWL Radio, “but he also has earned the opportunity to play and help us win football games as a one. What I mean by that, whether you call him a receiver, a tight end, a specialist [or] also a quarterback, he’s going to play. He’s too good a football player. He’s one of our better football players.”

Payton said the Saints still need to sign another quarterback who will be active on game day should both Brees and Hill be injured in the same game.