Sean Payton Says 2020 Will Be Drew Brees’ Final Season

Appearing on ESPN's 'Get Up', New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says 2020 to be Drew Brees' "final season".

Payton was discussing backup QB and utility man Taysom Hill's role and future, and casually mentioned 2020 will be Drew Brees' final season.

It occurs at the 2:56 mark of the video below.

Brees reportedly told players at the NFL Pro Bowl in late January he was going to retire, but ultimately changed his mind, signing a 2-year, $50 million deal two weeks ago.

Payton's exact words were, "Then the unique situation with our team and with our quarterback, Drew Brees, is he's announced he's coming back for his final season."

Brees never announced 2020 would be his last season. Many have speculated it likely will be, but perhaps Payton let the cat out of the bag.