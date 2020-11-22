Once Again, Sean Payton Proves He’s The Pettiest With This Epic Retweet Of Falcons WR Roddy White

Petty Sean Payton is the best Sean Payton.

Following the Saints' impressive Week 11 win over the rivaled Atlanta Falcons, Sean Payton made Roddy White eat his words... by retweeting them.

White has always been a very vocal trash talk participant when it comes to the Saints-Falcons rivalry, but today he had to eat crow after specifically calling out Taysom Hill by name. The best clap back most definitely came in the form of a retweet from Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Sometimes you really can say the most when you say nothing at all. Roddy White threw out a lot more tweets that didn't age well, and this will only add fuel to the fire for another matchup with the Falcons in just a few weeks.

After seeing what the Saints did on defense today, I think they're ready for the challenge.