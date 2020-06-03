Sean Payton Responds To Fictional Movie Villain About A Drew Brees Meeting

With all the activity on social media today, you may have missed Saints head coach Sean Payton responded to a fictional movie villain with 354,000 followers.

For those who don't know, Shooter McGavin is the protagonist in the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore.

Playing by Christopher McDonald, McGavin is an unforgettable villain from a hilarious sports comedy that remains ultra-popular to this day.

Whoever runs the McGavin Twitter account, which I've followed for years, has 354K followers.

The "9th green at 9" reference from the film is a prank McGavin pulls on Gilmore, played by Adam Sandler, invited him to meet him and other golfers from the tour at the 9th hole at 9:00 pm, and to wear something nice.

Gilmore shows up, no one is there, and then the sprinkler system on the course goes off and gets him wet.

Payton, who has been very active on Twitter during the COVID-19 pandemic, is messing around.

I've heard from a few individuals who think coach is serious. They're wrong, as scheduling a team meeting with Drew Brees two weeks ago for statements he made publicly today makes no sense.