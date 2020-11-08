Sean Payton Hits Another Classic Dance As Saints Locker Room Is Lit After Destroying Bucs

Sean P got the moves.

The Saints locker room parties are definitely something to look forward to after a big win. If you aren't following the players on IG, do yourself a favor for when they go live.

The usual suspects CJ Gardner-Johnson, Tre'Quan Smith, and Michael Thomas caught some of the action and it looks like Sean Payton got down and dirty while listening to a track that was actually recorded by Saints lineman Terron Armstead (aka T'Stead).

The Saints were extra lit after absolutely crushing Tom Brady and the Bucs in a 38-3 rout, sweeping Tampa Bay on the 2020 season.

Hopefully, the Saints will do what they always do and observe the 24-hour rule, getting back to business tomorrow when they return home to NOLA.

