Sean Payton Doesn’t Expect Fans At Brees-Brady Opener To Start The Season

Saints head coach Sean Payton is confident the NFL season will start on time, but he doesn't think fans will be attending.

Payton sat with the CBS Sports team to discuss some of the challenges surrounding the upcoming 2020 NFL regular season due to the coronavirus. Of course, this probably won't sit well with the Who Dat Nation since the Saints season opener puts Drew Brees up against Tom Brady and his new Buccaneers team in a future Hall of Famer matchup.

I think the biggest challenge obviously is the stadiums and fans. Just myself personally, I think that would be a much more difficult challenge here as we look to kick-off the season in September. So, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the games being started on time in a much more controlled environment. And, the premium on television in watching the games, much like we're doing now with a lot of different things; that would be the vehicle in this 2020 season.

The season opener is four months away and it's hard to make any call as to how the coronavirus will affect fans being able to enter the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Can you imagine an empty Superdome? Can you imagine a QUIET Superdome? I guess the silver lining here is that the season is more than likely good to start on time (with or without fans) but a quiet dome eliminates a serious "domefield" advantage.

We'll keep you posted, but until then it's still "WHO DAT!"