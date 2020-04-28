Sean Payton and Son Troll Atlanta Falcons on Draft Night

Oh, Sean!

By now we all know that the 2020 NFL Draft was done remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic and all of the team's coaches/administrators were in their homes on draft night.

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton was in his home drafting players and he had his son Connor with him for the experience.

Well, the two took a photo near their draft board and you can see all of the team's logos on the board. But did you notice something different about the Saints divisional rival's logo? Yes, I am talking about the Atlanta Falcons.

In the photo below you can see that the Falcons logo is flipped over, while all other teams logos are right side up.

Did "Petty Sean" strike again? I think you know the answer.

