Seal Surprises Boaters During Feeding Frenzy – Jumps On Back Of The Boat

Sea creatures are constantly on the hunt for their next meal. But one seal decided he was going to work smarter instead of harder and hopped on the back of a boat to enjoy a buffet of his own. The video from men on-board the boat is exactly what you needed.

Check out the video from @RexChapman below.

They say we know more about space than we do about the sea. I certainly believe that is true any time a video like this comes across my timeline.

Sometimes the internet brings about soul-cleansing videos and I believe this is one of those moments. A feeding frenzy of birds turned into a pop-up visit from a friendly sea-creature for these boaters.

The way this majestic beast hopped up on the back of this boat was so smooth and perfect, I had to rewatch the clip multiple times. When this seal saw an opportunity to grub, he was not missing out.

After getting his fill from what was basically a buffet at the back of the boat, the seal popped back into the water to continue about his day in what looks like an absolute paradise of a habitat to live in. I hope the guys on-board the boat remember this moment, cause it truly seems like a once-in-a-lifetime situation.

