Seahawks Draft LSU’s Stephen Sullivan

A former member of the LSU Tigers is headed to the Pacific Northwest to begin his NFL career.

Tight end Stephen Sullivan was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round, with the 251st-overall selection, on the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Sullivan was the last of 14 Tigers taken in this year's draft.

A native of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, Sullivan attended Donaldsonville High School before going to LSU.

The 6-foot-5, 242-pound Sullivan caught 12 passes for 130 yards for LSU last season.