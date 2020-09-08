Scouting The Cajuns Opponent: Top 8 Iowa State Players To Watch

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns kickoff their 2020 football season this Saturday, facing off against one of the most talented teams in the Big 12.

#23 Iowa State has a loaded backfield on offense, along with a strong defense that returns 8 starters.

The Cyclones are currently an 11.5 point favorite against Lousiana, who is coming off a school-best 11 wins and enters the year with arguably the highest expectations program history.

The Ragin' Cajuns can begin the season with a bang if they procure a win in Ames, Iowa this Saturday.

In order to do it, they'll have to neutralize some of the best on the Iowa State roster.

Here's a look at 8 Cyclones who stand out most.