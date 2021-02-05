Scott Shanle Talks Super Bowl, State of the Saints, Next QB & More [Audio]

Former Saints linebacker and Super Bowl champion Scott Shanle gets nostalgic in the first month of February every year.

As a starting linebacker in Super Bowl XLIV, his ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl was realized.

Growing up in Nebraska, walking on to the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, and earning his way onto an NFL roster as a 7th round pick, Shanle's work ethic led him to an NFL career that spanned 10 seasons.

Shanle joined me to share his memories of winning a Super Bowl, what made the 2009 team special, why Jonathan Vilma is the smartest linebacker he ever played with, breakdown the current state of the Saints, the future of their QB position, Drew Brees' legacy, analyze Sunday's Super Bowl LV matchup, and more.

