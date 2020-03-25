Scott Shanle On How Saints Really Feel About Falcons Rivalry & Much More [Audio]

New Orleans Saints Super Bowl Champion linebacker Scott Shanle joined me from quarantine today for an in-depth interview.

Shanely shared stories of his playing career, growing up in Nebraska, being a Cornhusker alum, why he was thrilled to be traded to the Saints in 2006, Drew Brees' ultra competitiveness off the field, the moment he knew the 2009 team would win the Super Bowl, how Saints players really feel about the Falcons rivalry, the Saints 2020 free agency moves, why he dislikes the latest Collective Bargaining Agreement and much more.