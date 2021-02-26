Schedule Rundown of UL Sports on the Radio This Weekend

It's a busy weekend in Louisiana Ragin' Cajun athletics, and Townsquare Media has all the games on the radio covered across four different stations.

Ragin' Cajun men's basketball - Classic Rock 105.1, ClassicRock1051.com, and the Classic Rock 105.1 app.

Ragin' Cajun women's basketball - TalkRadio 960, TalkRadio960.com, and the TalkRadio960 app.

Ragin' Cajun baseball - NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL-FM, KPEL965.com, and the KPEL News App.

Ragin' Cajun softball - ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.

Cajuns Softball Schedule - Weekend of Feb 26-28

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball plays a doubleheader on Friday afternoon, beginning at 4:00, a doubleheader on Saturday in Baton Rouge beginning at 1:30, and a single game Sunday back at Lamson Park beginning at 11. Pregame begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch, and can be heard on all ESPN1420 listening platforms.

Cajuns Baseball Schedule - Weekend of Feb 26-28

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball hosts Rice in a weekend series at 6:00 on Friday evening, 2:00 on Saturday, and 1:00 on Sunday. Pregame begins thirty minutes prior to first pitch, and can be heard on all NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL-FM listening platforms.

Cajuns Men's Basketball - Weekend of Feb 26-27

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun men's basketball plays at Little Rock Friday night at 6:30, and Saturday afternoon at 4:00. Pregame begins 30 minutes before tip-off and can be heard on all ESPN1420 listening platforms.

Cajuns Women's Basketball - Weekend of Feb 26-27

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun women's basketball hosts Little Rock Friday night at 6:00, and Saturday afternoon at 4:00. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip-off and can be heard on all Talk Radio 960 listening platforms.

