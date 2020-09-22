Halloween is one of my favorite days of the year. I love the enchanting and mysterious vibe of the night. It used to only be a night for you to take your children trick-or-treating. Now many adults enjoy celebrating without kids. Just because your children are grown doesn't mean you shouldn't have a little spooky fun. Here are some scary-simple ideas for adults to get in the Halloween spirit.

Denver Post via Getty Images

Game Night:

Invite some friends over and break out the Ouija Board if you dare. Whether it's a long-lost relative, historical figure, or an old movie star, Halloween is the perfect night to try calling on the spirits for wisdom. Or at least a good laugh. But, if the Ouija Board isn't your thing, pick some traditional board games, serve some "spooky" snacks and burn some candles. If you really want to get creative and put some effort in, you can do a Murder Mystery night. It's the perfect Halloween game for adults.

Compass International

Scary Movie Marathon:

This is fun to do all alone, with a group, or even a date. Scary movies are always fun on Halloween. Turn off the lights, grab a cozy blanket, and see how long you can last without jumping off your couch and screaming. Be sure to have some popcorn and your favorite candy ready. If you're not into scary movies, you can always do some not-so-spooky Halloween favorites like, "Hocus Pocus", "Ghostbusters", "Beetlejuice", or "The Sixth Sense".

Rob Kim, Getty Images

Date Night:

Halloween can actually be a really sexy and romantic date night with a spooky atmosphere. If romantic is the way you want to go, a candlelight dinner then a stroll in the park, or even a cemetery, at night would be cool. If you are looking for something fun to do, maybe dress in costume and head out to your local hot spot for a night out. If you're feeling like hanging out at the house, you can always light a fire outside and carve pumpkins.

(Staff Photo)

Bon Fire:

For a low-key night with the family, or friends, what is better than sitting outside next to a crackling fire on a crisp fall night? All you need is some music, a blanket, and s'mores to make the night perfect. You can even stick some candy corn in your s'mores to make it a festive. If you want to add a spooky touch to it, throw in some ghost stories.

iStock

Throw a party:

Be the ghostess with the mostess and throw a little party. If you have the space and you want to be with a group, you could always host a Halloween party at your house. Make it easy by asking each person to bring a snack. Have your Halloween playlist ready and some festive cocktails like maybe some "Bloody Marys".

Try Halloweening adult-style this year. It might just turn in to your favorite night of the year. Carve out a little time for yourself.