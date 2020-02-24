Here are a few details from Saturday's action in the Sun Belt Conference.

SOUTH ALABAMA 74, COASTAL CAROLINA 71--Andre Fox hit a free throw with 0.8 seconds left and Trhae Mitchell followed with two more after a technical foul as South Alabama (18-11, 11-7 Sun Belt) won its sixth straight game. The win moved South into a three way tie for third place in the league with Georgia State and Georgia Southern. Tyrell Gumbs-Frater nailed nine three point baskets en route to a 33 point performance for the Chanticleers (14-15, 7-11).

GEORGIA SOUTHERN 81, UTA 61--The Eagles used a stifling defense to hold UTA to just 32 percent from the field in getting the win. Quan Jackson had a career high 26 points for Georgia Southern (17-12, 11-7). Jabari Narcis led UTA (13-16, 9-9). The win moved Georgia Southern into a tie for third place with South Alabama and Georgia State. The Eagles visit Atlanta Friday night.

LITTLE ROCK 81, ARKANSAS STATE 78--It was a big night for Kamani Johnson as the sophomore scored 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in leading the Trojans (19-9, 13-4 Sun Belt) to the hard fought win. The two teams combined for 13 ties and 20 lead changes in the contest. Marquis Eaton scored 27 for Arkansas State (15-14,, 7-11), who led 76-75 with 1:18 to play. But Marquis Nowell's three pointer gave the Trojans the lead for good. Arkansas State has lost seven in a row.

TEXAS STATE 86, GEORGIA STATE 76--The Bobcats moved into sole possession of second place with their fourth straight win. With the game tied at 74, Nijal Pearson sparked a 9-0 run to give Texas State (19-10, 12-6 Sun Belt) the victory. Georgia State (18-11, 11-7) was led by Kane Williams, who scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half. Texas State finished with a 14-3 record at Strachan Arena.

APPALACHIAN STATE 68, TROY 59--For the first time since joining the Sun Belt, Appalachian State has notched ten league wins as the Mountaineers (16-13, 10-8 Sun Belt) handed Troy (9-20, 5-13) its fifth straight loss. Justin Forrest led App State with 24 points, while Ty Gordon led the Trojans with eleven points. Troy made just 19 of 63 shots from the floor.

ULM 83, LOUISIANA 77--Michael Ertel scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, including nine in the final two minutes to lead ULM,(9-18, 5-13) to their third win in their last four games. Erie Olanade's triple with just over a minute to go gave the Warhawks the lead for good. Each team had five men in double figures. The Cajuns (11-17, 6-11) who dressed out only eight players, were led by a career high 16 from guard Trajan Wesley.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES: WEDNESDAY: Arkansas State at Louisiana. THURSDAY: ULM at Little Rock. FRIDAY: Georgia Southern at Georgia State, Texas State at UTA. SATURDAY: Louisiana at Little Rock, Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State, Troy at South Alabama.