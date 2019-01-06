Saturday’s Scores From the Sun Belt

Saturday's action in the Sun Belt Conference showed some great individual performances, a player ejection and a record-setting night at the Cajundome.

And, here's what happened elsewhere around the league:

TROY 89, APPALACHIAN STATE 85--Jordan Varnado did not play in Thursday's loss to Coastal Carolina, but made his presence known Saturday. Varnado had 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead Troy (8-6, 1-1) to the win. The Trojans were perfect from the charity stripe down the stretch to keep App State (5-10, 0-2) at bay. Ronshad Shabazz led the Mountaineers with 25 points.

GEORGIA STATE 73, TEXAS STATE 69--Malik Benlevi scored 22 points and Georgia State caught fire from three point range in the second half. After making just 1-10 from beyond the arc in the first half, the Panthers (11-4, 2-0) nailed 8-15 after intermission. Tre'Larenz Nottingham led four players in double figures for Texas State (12-3, 1-1) who lost for the first time this year at Strahan Arena. Bobcats' leading scorer Nijal Pearson was ejected in the second half for a flagrant-2 foul.

ULM 85, ARKANSAS STATE 75--The Warhawks (9-5, 2-0) hit nine triples in the first half to build a 16 point lead, then withstood an Arkansas State rally to sweep the home series. Daishon Smith, who tallied 42 points on Thursday, had 24 to lead four players in double figures as ULM took a 48-32 halftime lead. Arkansas State (7-8, 1-1) was led by Ty Cockfield's 20 points.

SOUTH ALABAMA 84, COASTAL CAROLINA 77 (2 ot) Trhae Mitchell scored South Alabama's final six points in the second overtime to cap a big night. Mitchell had 22 points, eleven rebounds. seven assists and five blocked shots, leading the Jaguars (9-6, 2-0) to a sweep of their home series. Three players led a balanced scoring attack for Coastal Carolina (7-7,1-1) with 12 points each.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN 77, UTA 64--Quan Jackson scored 21 points as Georgia Southern (9-6, 1-1) pulled away after a 32-32 halftime score. The Eagles held UTA to 31% shooting in the second half. Edric Dennis came off the bench to score 16 points for UTA (4-11, 0-2), who have now lost three straight games.