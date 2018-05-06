An unlikely sweep in Arlington, another strong performance in Statesboro, and the Cajuns make a statement.

Here's what happened Saturday in the Sun Belt

APPALACHIAN STATE 5-2, UTA 0-1--In Arlington, Appalachian State (15-31, 6-17) stunned UTA with two strong pitching performances to sweep a doubleheader from the Mavericks 21-26, 11-12). Colin Schmidt (4-5) and Andrew Papp combined to scatter ten hits in game one. Kendall McGowan slugged a three run homer to highlight a five run inning. It was Papp's first career save. In the nightcap, it was more frustration for the Mavericks as they stranded 14 baserunners. Andrew Vaccachio (2-9) was the winner while Tyler Watts notched the save. Combined with a midweek win, it's the lowest amount of runs the App pitching staff has allowed in a three game span in over 30 years.

ULM 9-11, GEORGIA STATE 6-2--The Warhawks (21-25, 9-14) solidified, at least for now, their hold on a berth in the upcoming conference tournament with the doubleheader sweep at Warhawk Field. In the opener, the Warhawks jumped on Georgia State (22-24, 7-15) starter Hunter Gaddis (7-3) for six runs in the first three innings. Johnny DeLaCruz had four hits in game one, while Chad Bell had three hits and drove in three runs. Chase Beal (3-6) did not allow an earned run in 5.1 innings. Keegan Curtis picked up his sixth save. ULM scored in five of their eight at bats in the nightcap. Trey Jeans (3-4) allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings. Four ULM runs scored on wild pitches, the fifth on an error.

LOUISIANA 5, COASTAL CAROLINA 1--Hogan Harris (4-1) allowed a first inning run but the Cajuns (27-20, 14-9) handed Coastal Carolina (31-16, 17-6) its first conference series loss of the season. The Cajuns used the short game to move runners in the game with five sacrifice bunts, including a suicide squeeze by Tyler Stover. Jason Bilous (6-2) took the loss. Coastal only managed four hits off Harris, who pitched the first six innings. Nick Lee and Logan Stoelke were perfect out of the bullpen in the final three innings.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN 7, TROY 4--Seth Shuman (5-5) had a quality start for Georgia Southern (24-21, 14-8) as the Eagles defeated the Trojans (31-16, 13-10). Matt Anderson homered for the Eagles, whose nine hits were highlighted by three doubles and a homer. Darren Osby (5-1) suffered his first loss of the season, allowing all seven runs in 5.1 innings of work.

SOUTH ALABAMA 10, LITTLE ROCK 7--Michael Sandle had three hits and drove in a pair of runs as the Jaguars (26-18, 14-8) evened their series with the Trojans (24-20, 13-9). The game was marred by walks and hit batsmen, as the Jaguars walked nine and hit seven while Little Rock pitching issued 17 walks. South Alabama starter Zach Melton (3-3) survived five walks and five hit batsmen over 5.1 innings to get the win. Ethan Daly (0-2) walked six batters in two innings, taking the loss. The game took 3:50 to play.

TEXAS STATE 10, ARKANSAS STATE 3--The Bobcats (23-23-1, 11-12) scored nine runs in the first five innings to even their series. Jacob Almendarez had a pair of hits and drove in three runs to lead the Bobcats. Nicholas Fraze (5-3) scattered ten hits and gave up three runs over six innings to get the win. Arkansas State (16-26, 7-16) got three hits from Casey Vaughn. Drew Tipton saw his 16 game hitting streak come to an end.

STANDINGS ENTERING SUNDAY

EAST: CCU 17-6, USA 14-8, GA SO 14-8, TROY 13-10, GA. STATE 7-15, APP STATE 6-17

WEST: LA 14-9, LR 13-9, UTA 11-12, TXST 11-12, ULM 9-14, ARK ST 7-16