Sarah Hudek Makes it Official, She Won’t be Returning to UL SB

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball outfielder/first baseman made it officially via her Instagram account earlier this week that she will not be returning for another go-around and that her colligate softball career is over.

Courtesy of Sarah Hudek

The senior from Sugar Land, Texas was an immediate impact player in the middle of the Louisiana lineup during the 2019 season when she transferred from Texas A&M.

Overall, in her time spent at UL for a season and a half, she hit a combined .328 while scoring 61 runs, driving in 59, collected 17 doubles, 15 home runs, four triples, and had an on-base percentage of .395.

She also secured many accolades from her very successful 2019 campaign:

NFCA All-Central Region Second Team

Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year

All-Sun Belt First Team

Sun Belt Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team

All-Louisiana First Team

Hudek was off to another great start for the Cajuns in 2020 before the season was cut drastically short due to the coronavirus pandemic that we're still currently facing. She was fourth on the team in hitting (.319), third in hits (23), first in doubles (8), second in home runs (4), and led the team in RBI and total bases (20-45).

Her versatility really showed up this past season as head coach Gerry Glasco entrusted her to move from playing the outfield to playing first base where she continued to use her outfielder's glove but did a bang-up job for having really never played the position. It was really a testament to her athletic ability as a softball player.

There could be a possibility for Hudek to play professionally moving forward but that's purely speculation at this point amidst the pandemic especially. Although, if she did have that desire her head coach Gerry Glasco has been a National Fast Pitch manager three times over already so it could certainly be a possibility. It will definitely be sad to see her go but we wish her nothing but the best moving forward in whatever she chooses to do next.

