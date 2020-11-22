Santa Spotted Riding on Scooter in Lafayette

Did you see Santa on a scooter?

Many in Lafayette are reporting that they spotted Santa on a scooter this past weekend and even on Monday.

Most say that they saw Santa on Kaliste Saloom, near River Ranch. As you can see below, Santa was on a scooter and waiving to folks in the southern part of the city.

As crazy as 2020 has been, I am fine with this and hope to see more of Santa on his scooter in Lafayette.

I will remind you, of you see Santa on a scooter, please do not try to get a photo or video of the jolly fella while driving, leave it to the passengers in your vehicle.

So, be on the lookout and remember, Santa is always watching!