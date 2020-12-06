Santa Claus Makes Kid Cry When He Says No to Nerf Gun Wish [VIDEO]

Why do this?

Watch as Santa tells a young boy that he will not bring him a nerf gun for Christmas and that NO guns will be delivered by Santa.

The young boy takes a minute to digest what he heard from Santa then begins to cry as his mom moves in.

I don't know why Santa had to be so blunt here. Was he trying to make a point or was Santa not in a very good mood during this visit?

Here's the video the at has many on social media asking, why?

However, in response to this letdown, the real Santa did have a message for the young boy who was left disappointed and it is much more encouraging.