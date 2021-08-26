As state officials keep an eye on the Caribbean, parish governments across Acadiana are preparing as Tropical Depression Nine continues to gain strength as it makes its way towards the Gulf of Mexico.

South Louisiana is in the cone of certainty as meteorologists are still trying to nail down when and where along the Gulf Coast the storm will land.

Sandbags are a huge part of hurricane preparedness. Here are the parish governments who are making them available:

Acadia Parish

Branch Barn: 114 Bias Road, Branch

Crowley Barn: 247 Roller Road, Crowley

Iota Barn: 540 Kennedy Avenue, Iota

These barns are open until 4:30 PM on Friday and on Saturday from 9 AM - 3 PM. Citizens will need to bag their own sandbags. Sand and bags will be provided but citizens will need to bring their own shovel and help if needed.

Sandbags will be given to the elderly, disabled, or any other residents who need further assistance at the parish barns.

Iberia Parish

Acadian Ballpark (401 N. Landry Drive): Sandbags are available on Thursday. Shovels will not be provided, and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags at this location. The city is asking residents to please enter on Landry Drive and exit on Halphen Street for the flow of traffic.

Lafayette Parish

Lafayette

North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

Picard Park, 130 Park Lane

Brown Park, 1234 E Pont des Mouton Road (opening after 12 p.m. today)

Robicheaux Recreation Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Road (opening after 12 p.m. today)

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower

Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door

Maximum of 20 sandbags per household

Broussard

City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower

Carencro

Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower

Duson

Duson Park at South A Street (sand is on-hand, sandbags will be available after 3:30 p.m. Thursday)

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower

Scott

Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower

Youngsville

Picard Park, 130 Park Lane

St. Landry Parish

Yambilee Building (1939 West Landry St. (US 190) in Opelousas: St. Landry Parish Government crews have begun filling sandbags and will be issuing them starting at 1 PM on Thursday.

St. Martin Parish

Ruth Barn located at 1035 Ruth Bridge Highway

Paul Angelle Park located at 2458 Cecilia Sr. High School Road

South Barn is located at 1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road

Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park is located at 1028 Catahoula Highway

Lower St. Martin Parish at Stephensville Park and at Belle River across the road from the Fire Station.

Public Works Annex (end of Refinery Street near Berard Street) in Breaux Bridge

Henry Guidry Park Pavilion (behind City Hall)-1007 Amy Street in Henderson

Festival Grounds (corner of E Madison & N New Market Street) in St. Martinville

Sandbags will be available beginning Friday and Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags. Requested limit of bags to 25 per vehicle.

Residents who cannot obtain sandbags because of any sort of disability should contact the Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness at 337-394-2808.

St. Mary Parish

PUBLIC WORKS HANSON BARN 10905-A HWY 182 E GARDEN CITY

PUBLIC WORKS, 2717 HWY 182 E BAYOU VISTA

FOUR CORNERS FIRE STATION

GLENCOE FIRE STATION

AMELIA UNDER HWY 182 BRIDGEHEBERT-WASHINGTON PARK, CHARENTON

The Town of Berwick has a load of sand available under the bridge by Town Hall. Shovels and bags provided.

A Self-Fill Sandbag Station is currently set up at Caffery Park on Barrow Street and available immediately. Sand and Bags will be provided. MUST bring your own shovel.

Sand and sand bags will be available at these locations on Friday. Please bring your own shovel.