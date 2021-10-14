Sam Mills to Be Inducted Into New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor

The New Orleans Saints have announced that former linebacker Sam Mills will be inducted posthumously into the club's Ring of Honor during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys game on Thursday, December 2.

Mills joined the Saints in 1986 after starting his career with the USFL's Philadelphia Stars and playing three seasons there (1983-85).

All total, Mills spent nine seasons with New Orleans and one was one of the catalysts for one of the league's most dominant defenses. He was part of one of the best linebacker corps in NFL history. "The Dome Patrol" included Rickey Jackson, Pat Swilling, Vaughan Johnson, and of course, Sam Mills.

Nicknamed "The Field Mouse," Mills played in 133 games for the Black & Gold with 125 starts and recorded 934 tackles (723 solo), ranked second in club history to Jackson, 10.5 sacks, four interceptions, 27 passes defended, 15 forced fumbles and 17 fumble recoveries, two recovered for a touchdown.

Mills led New Orleans in tackles five of his nine seasons (1989-92 and 1994) and reached the century mark five times (1988, 1990-92, and 1994), tied with Jackson for most in club history. During his time with the Saints, the defense was ranked in the top four in the NFL in opponent net yards per game three times.

Four times Mills made the Pro Bowl (1987-88 and 1991-92) and was a consensus All-Pro twice (1991-92).

Sam Mills will join owner Tom Benson, kicker Morten Andersen, linebacker Rickey Jackson, quarterback Archie Manning, tackle Willie Roaf and defensive end Will Smith in the Ring of Honor, which was established in 2013.

Sadly, Mills died in 2005 after a long, valiant battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Melanie and their four children, sons Sam Mills III and Marcus Mills and daughters, Larissa Mills and Sierra Mills.