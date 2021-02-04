Salma Hayek Remembers Sacred Heart at Grand Coteau [VIDEO]

Salma Hayed appeared on The Late Show last night and shared some memories from her time at the Academy of the Sacred Heart at Grand Coteau.

I learned from this clip 3 things: 1) that Salma Hayek wasn't "sent away" to boarding school, 2) she is a prankster, and 3) she couldn't understand why her mates were always worried about their makeup and their hair, rising 2 hours before class to spend time in the mirror (which really annoyed her).

Hayek also tells a story of how she pulled a prank to get back at her mirror-loving classmates.

One thing I can say about Sacred Heart at Grand Coteau: some of the women who have walked through those doors are now trailblazers, making Acadiana a better place to live.