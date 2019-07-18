With the press conference to introduce Matt Deggs as the newest head coach for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball team done and over some will wonder how much did it take the University to lure Deggs away from Sam Houston State.

Well, we've got those numbers for you and his base annual salary is going to be $350,000 on a five-year contract. There are also incentives that the contract includes and those are as followed:

Some very good incentives on the contract, I'm excited to see how Coach Deggs gets after it here at Louisiana.

