Saints WR Michael Thomas To Holdout, Not Report To Camp

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who led the NFL in receptions last season with 125, did not report to training camp today.

Saints management and Michael Thomas' agent have been negotiating a contract extension, but with no agreement in place yet, Thomas is expected to holdout.

New Orleans has offered a contract that would pay Thomas between $18 million and $19 million annually, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

Thomas' contractual goal is to become the first wide receiver in league history to make $20 million annually.

Since being drafted in the 2nd round of the 2016 draft, Thomas' 321 receptions are the most in league history by an NFL player in his first 3 seasons.

Thomas' base salary in 2016 was $450,000, in 2017 was $682,681 and in 2018 was $915,361.

His signing bonus as a rookie was just under $2 million.

He has far outperformed his rookie deal, which has 1 year left on it worth $1,148,041.