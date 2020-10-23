Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game vs. Panthers, Placed On COVID-19 List

Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will not suit up Sunday as he has been placed on the reserve-COVID list.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport shared the news on Twitter via Nick Underhill which doesn't come at a good time for the Saints as things aren't looking hot for Michael Thomas who had a hamstring injury pop up earlier this week.

Sean Payton says "around 20 players" who were around Sanders were tested and all of the tests came back negative.

Of course, it should be noted that this is only a game and we hope that Emmanuel Sanders gets the treatment he needs to get healthy as quickly as possible and avoid the horror stories that we've heard others described when it comes to having COVID-19.

