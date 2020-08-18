Saints Workout Five Players

The New Orleans Saints worked out five players on Monday, including four tight ends and a receiver.

Tight ends A.J. Derby, Donnie Ernsberger, Ryan O'Malley, and Ethan Wolf got a closer look by the Saints coaching staff, along with receiver Jake Lampman, who played for the organization in 2016.

The 28-year old Derby, who played his college football at Iowa, saw action with three different teams (Broncos, Patriots, & Dolphins) between 2016-2018, catching 40 passes for 452 yards and three touchdowns.

The 23-year old Ernsberger, who played collegiately at Western Michigan, saw action n in two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018, without making a reception.

The 27-year old O'Malley, who played his college football at Penn, played in one game for the Raiders in 2016, before spending one game with the Giants in 2017.

The 24-year old Wolf played collegiately at Tennessee from 2014-2017, where he compiled 91 career catches for 988 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 27-year old Lampman is familiar to the Saints, having played in six games for the team back in 2016, mainly on special teams, racking up six tackles.