Saints Work Out Anthony Zettel & Grant Haley

The New Orleans Saints worked out a couple of NFL veterans on Thursday, both who play on the defensive side of the football.

Defensive tackle Anthony Zettel and defensive back Grant Haley tried out for the team.

The 28-year old Zettel has appeared in 49 career games, including 29 with the Detroit Lions (2016-2017), 15 with the Cleveland Browns (2018), four with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019), and one with the San Francisco 49ers (2019), compiling 76 career tackles, including 7.5 sacks.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Zettel had his best season with the Lions in 2017, starting all 16 games, while racking up 43 tackles, including 6.5 sacks.

A native of West Branch, Michigan, Zettel played his college football at Penn St., where he was named a 2014 first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior, prior to being selected in the 6th-round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Lions.

The 24-year old Haley has appeared in 25 NFL games for the New York Giants between 2018-2019, accumulating 76 career tackles.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Haley, had his best season as a second-year pro in 2019, appearing in 15 games, including three as a starter, recording 43 tackles.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Haley played his college football at Penn St., where he compiled 27 tackles and two interceptions as a senior in 2017.

Haley signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft.

Zettel and Haley were college teammates at Penn St. in 2014 and 2015.

The Saints do have one spot on their practice squad after losing linebacker Anthony Chickillo, who was signed off of their practice squad by the Denver Broncos on Thursday.