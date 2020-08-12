Saints Will Play In An Empty Superdome For Season Opener

The New Orleans Saints announced on Wednesday that they will play their season opener in the Superdome without any fans present. The news comes as COVID-19 is still heavily present in the region.

The news was reported by @NOLAnews on Twitter and you can see the information below

With widespread COVID-19 issues still in the region, the Saints have decided that no fans will be allowed to attend their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per NOLA.com, it is suggested that fans will also not be allowed to attend the Saints September 27th game against the Green Bay Packers, although no official decision has been made on any other games besides the season opener.

This news comes in the wake of Saints season ticket holders being given the option to opt out of their tickets for this season.