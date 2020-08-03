Saints’ Week 2 Game Against The Las Vegas Raiders To Be Held With No Fans

This is not news that any New Orleans Saints fan wants to hear right now.

This is especially not good news for any New Orleans Saints fans who had plans to watch their team take on the Raiders in Week 2 in the brand new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas because the team just announced that no fans would be allowed in the new stadium for the 2020 season.

Raiders season ticket holders were the first to hear the bad news, but once it went public on social media, a collective groan could be heard throughout the Who Dat Nation from all who had plans to be in Vegas for the game.

According to NOLA.com, Raiders team owner Mark Davis says the decision was a difficult one to make, but ultimately it was the decision they felt was right.

We have made the difficult decision to play the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium without fans in attendance. This decision is based on our commitment to protect the health of our fans and the entire community in response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting us all.

I have to say, I was thissssssss close to buying plane tickets and securing a hotel with friends for this game back in the spring, and now that I see this news, I'm glad that I hesitated but I'm equally bummed because I think this is going to be a common theme throughout the season.

Earlier this summer we got word that the Saints' matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 will be played with no fans in attendance and the Falcons have announced their plans to only allow 10,000 to 20,000 fans in their stadium that usually holds 71,000.

The Saints remaining road opponents for the 2020 season include Detroit, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Denver, and Carolina but we have no word on plans for their respective stadiums at the time of this post.

The Saints have yet to make any formal announcement regarding fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.